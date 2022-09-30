The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, Ciara and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
The weekend is here and "Better Thangs" are ahead.
On Sept. 30, Ciara brought the good vibes to music fans when she released her new song with Summer Walker.
"You can never have enough love," Ciara said on Apple Music 1 when sharing the song's meaning. "You can never have enough joy. And you can never have enough dance. So that's my energy that I've been living by and operating on with this album and 'Better Thangs' is a big part of that energy."
In fact, it's only the beginning of a long list of talented artists releasing new music that deserves a listen. From Shawn Mendes to Why Don't We's Daniel Seavey, your favorite performers are bringing the hits below.
Shawn Mendes—"Heartbeat"
Close to two months after canceling the remainder of his world tour to focus on his mental health, Shawn debuted his original song from the Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile movie soundtrack. "Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you want me," he sings on the chorus. "What you got, I want it all week / I need that, I wanna be wherever you are, wherever you are."
Jessie James Decker—"Grow Young With You"
In the middle of competing on Dancing With the Stars, the country singer released a new song that explains how a loving relationship can make every experience feel brand new. "I've loved the sentiment of this song since I first heard it," Jessie shared after teasing it on TikTok. "Seeing how people have responded so far with the clips I've shared on socials and during my live shows made me want to put it out into the world!"
Ciara feat. Summer Walker—"Better Thangs"
What's better than a solo act? This dynamic duo. "Summer's voice is incredible," Ciara told Zane Lowe. "I think she's blessed us with something that's so unique and sonically...There was nothing better than when she said, 'I want to do that record.'"
Daniel Seavey—"Can We Pretend That We're Good?"
Amid Why Don't We's hiatus, the 23-year-old is showcasing his skills as a writer and producer with a new sound that is edgier and more experimental than what fans are used to. "It's fun to dive into who I am," Daniel said. "For the last few years, I've been jotting down notes without even realizing I'm leaving this trail of who I am in the lyrics and music. I'm definitely a whole different person, but I've always been this artist. The texture of what I bring was there, but it's being seen now."
M.I.A.—"Beep"
Before the release of her sixth studio album MATA on Oct. 14, M.I.A. shared a new track that is all about fighting to be heard and staying true to yourself. "Yeah I'm tryna come through, beep beep," she sings. "Yeah I'm bringing someone new, beep beep / Yeah I'm tryna come through, beep beep."
SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, Äyanna—"Power (Remember Who You Are)"
Music and skate culture come together in this star-studded music video and collaboration, which will be featured in the upcoming short film titled The Flipper's Skate Heist. "Working with the skaters was deeply inspiring," Äyanna shared. "It felt amazing to be included in a culturally significant project."
David Morris—"Dutton Ranch Freestyle"
This viral sensation blends country with hip-hop to achieve a unique sound unheard of in the music industry. For his new hit, David paid homage to Yellowstone and its unforgettable characters. If you're fan of the show, listen and you'll quickly recognize the special tribute.
Dylan Conrique—"get over you"
The 18-year-old details the feeling of uncertainly after a relationship ends in her new midtempo song. "Is there a reason I can't get over you? Everybody says it's not that hard to do," she sings. "But maybe in the end I can't pretend. I wouldn't come running back to you / And I wonder, oh, I wonder. Is there a reason I can't."
The Tenors—"Miracle"
New members Mark Masri and Alberto Urso join Victor Micallef and Clifton Murray for a message of hope, healing and harmony in their latest release. "This song found us in the moment we needed it most," the band shared on Instagram. "It was a dream to create."
Mackenzie Carpenter—"Huntin' Season"
The rising country singer is showing off what she describes as the "playful side" of hunting season. "When your guy is outta the house, outta your hair and totally focused on the prize," the 22-year-old said. "You could wait around for him to come home, constantly checking your phone or you could lean into the fun part. Drink wine, call the girls, go shopping, even send the kids with him, if you have them."
Happy listening!