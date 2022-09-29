Meghan Trainor Reveals the Truth Behind Those Viral Sex Shop Photos

Those viral photos have Meghan Trainor saying, "Nah to the ah to the no, no, no."
The singer is finally sharing the story behind the 2018 photos of her and husband Daryl Sabara leaving a Los Angeles sex shop which caused the internet to erupt into a frenzy. As for Meghan's explanation? She is just all about being a good friend.
"It was for a friend who was too shy to buy a vibrator and lube so I brought it for her," Meghan sang in a hilarious TikTok Sept. 27. "It was embarrassing."
The pop star added, "It wasn't for us. I mean we get freaky, freaky but not too much."
Poking fun at the situation, Meghan confessed the "sad thing" about the paparazzi snapping those shots.
"My husband decided to wear his beach shoes and the paparazzi got a picture of it," she continued. "Oh no! The world saw. And it was after a workout, we didn't look good."
But not everyone found those photos funny as Meghan admitted her "mom was pissed."
Today, Meghan doesn't care about the pictures being out there. Why? "My friend had good sex," she said. "So it was worth it in the end."
However, Meghan is no stranger to going viral. Last year the "All About That Bass" singer made waves after revealing on Spotify's Why Won't You Date Me? podcast that her and Daryl's bathroom has two toilets right next to each other.
Meghan decided to set the record straight on this incident too. "To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…," she tweeted on Oct. 6 2021. "But he will hang out with me if I'm (popping emoji) cuz WE SOULMATES." "And i legit miss him when I'm away from him. And we pee together obvi."
Meanwhile we'll just be over here waiting for Meghan's next viral moment.