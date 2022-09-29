Meghan Trainor Reveals the Truth Behind Those Viral Sex Shop Photos

Watch : Meghan Trainor Tells How Being a Mom Inspired New Music

Those viral photos have Meghan Trainor saying, "Nah to the ah to the no, no, no."

The singer is finally sharing the story behind the 2018 photos of her and husband Daryl Sabara leaving a Los Angeles sex shop which caused the internet to erupt into a frenzy. As for Meghan's explanation? She is just all about being a good friend.

"It was for a friend who was too shy to buy a vibrator and lube so I brought it for her," Meghan sang in a hilarious TikTok Sept. 27. "It was embarrassing."

The pop star added, "It wasn't for us. I mean we get freaky, freaky but not too much."

Poking fun at the situation, Meghan confessed the "sad thing" about the paparazzi snapping those shots.

"My husband decided to wear his beach shoes and the paparazzi got a picture of it," she continued. "Oh no! The world saw. And it was after a workout, we didn't look good."