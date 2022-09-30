Mel C Is Ready to Tell You the Spiciest Secrets You Want to Know About the Spice Girls

Watch : The Spice Girls: Then vs. Now

Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, is ready to give Spice Girls fans everything. All that joy can bring. This, she swears.

The singer is reflecting on her childhood, career and the true story about the iconic group in her recently released memoir Who I Am. The highs, the lows and the zigazig-ahs, Mel C covers it all, telling E! News that she felt compelled to share the personal struggles she faced after the Spice Girls sky-rocketed to fame in 1996, eventually going on to become the best-selling female group of all-time.

"While it's entertaining, it's fun, and it'll peek behind all those iconic spice moments," Mel C said of the book, "even more important for me was to be very open and be very honest, because having suffered with an eating disorder, anxiety and depression in my life, I know so many people experience these things.

At the time though, she continued, "I felt so alone. I felt so isolated. But if I ever read about other people's experiences, that gave me hope and even a companion through those dark times."

And that is what the 48-year-old is hoping to offer to readers with Who I Am, which is an intimate account of her transition from a small town Whiston-bred girl who loved sports to one of the most famous women in the world and all the challenges that come along with success.