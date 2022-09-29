Timothée Chalamet Is a Bloody Cannibal in Chilling Bones and All Trailer

Watch : Timothee Chalamet REVEALS Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Advice

Get ready to see Timothée Chalamet in a new light.

The Dune star shared a goosebumps inducing new trailer on Twitter for his upcoming film Bones and All, which is set to follow a cannibal love story. Yes, you read that right.

In his Sept. 29 tweet, Timothée let the trailer do all the talking (eating?) and kept his caption short and sweet, writing, "LUCA GUADAGNINO'S BONES AND ALL." The trailer sees scenes of the actor drenched in blood, picking fights and steamy moments with his co-star Taylor Russell, who plays his on-screen love interest.

According to a press release, the film—directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino— is "a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter."

"A liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own," the release continued, "searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are."