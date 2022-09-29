Richard Engel Shares Message to Late Son Henry on What Would've Been His 7th Birthday

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Richard Engel is celebrating a bittersweet day.

The NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent shared a message to his son Henry, who passed away Aug. 9, commemorating what would have been his 7th birthday.

"Henry would have turned 7 today," he tweeted Sept. 29 alongside a picture of the young boy. "A big thank you to everyone who sent kind and thoughtful messages, and donated to support medical research to defeat Rett Syndrome. Happy Birthday Binks (our nickname)."

Richard's birthday message comes more than a month after he announced that his son had died following his battle with Rett syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that does not have a treatment or cure.

"Our beloved son Henry passed away," the journalist tweeted Aug. 18. "He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more."