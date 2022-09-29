Ashlee Simpson Returns to the Stage for "Lala" Performance With Demi Lovato

Watch : Ashlee Simpson-Ross Talks Overcoming "SNL" Lip-Synching Debacle

You're going to L.O.V.E. this performance.

Ashlee Simpson joined Demi Lovato onstage for her Holy Fvck Tour stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. In a video posted to Twitter by Rolling Stone writer Tomás Mier, the singers belted out Simpson's 2004 hit "Lala" in front of the YouTube Theater audience.

And by the sound of the crowd's cheers, it was a welcome return. While Simpson has given a few performances in recent years—including on Good Morning America with her husband Evan Ross in 2018—fans haven't seen her rock the microphone or release new music in quite some time (She and Ross dropped their single "Phases" and EP Ashlee + Evan in 2019 and 2018, respectively, and her last solo project, "Bat for a Heart," came out in 2012).

Simpson released her debut album Autobiography in 2004. Later that year, she appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, during which she became involved in a now-infamous lip-synching scandal. On an episode of her 2018 E! series Ashlee+Evan, Simpson recalled the incident, saying "The world, like, hated me for this SNL moment I had." However, she didn't let it stop her from pursuing her passion, and she went on to release two more albums, including I Am Me in 2005 and Bittersweet in 2008.