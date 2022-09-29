Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Death of Her Stepdad Paul Griffin Forste

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss.

In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness."

"In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara [Forste] of 54 years and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker," the statement continued. "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

According to the New York Times, Parker's stepdad, who married her mother Barbara in 1968, started his own trucking company in the '80s.

Together, it was him and Barbara who drove Parker and her older brother, Timothy Britten Parker, to one of their first Broadway auditions in New York when she was just 11 years old. The move would kickstart their illustrious careers for decades to come.