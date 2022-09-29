20 Trendy Spooky Season Styles That Aren't Halloween Costumes

'Tis the season for PSLs, Halloween, and spooky vibes, but you'll want to wear these chic styles starting at $7 all year long.

E-Comm: Halloween Styles

Boo! It's spooky season. 'Tis the season for all things pumpkin flavored, cozy, and scary, and there's nothing more terrifying than having nothing to wear. If you love fall and Halloween, but not enough to full-send an entire costume, you've come to the right place. You can still look chic and trendy while also staying festive. These styles are so versatile, you can wear them to brunch, on a coffee run, to see a scary movie, or even to a costume party. 

From cozy sweatshirts to graphic tees to cute accessories, we've rounded up 20 styles to stay spooky all season long. These looks are so adorable and versatile, you'll want to wear them all year long.

Prices start at just $7, so scroll below to look festive in style this spooky season.

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian's Pajamas Turn Christmas Into Krismas

Halloween Sweatshirt, Halloween Sweater, Funny Halloween Sweatshirt, Halloween Crewneck Sweatshirt, Cute Halloween Sweatshirt, Fall Sweater

This sweatshirt references one of the spookiest scenes in Mean Girls, and we're here for it. This adorable style comes in sizes S-5XL and six colors.

$40
$32
Etsy

Bobeau Skull Crew Neck Sweater

This chic sweater looks designer, but it's on sale for 55% off now, so it's yours in olive or indigo for just $30.

$68
$30
Nordstrom Rack

EveryWear Graphic T-Shirt for Women

Dance like no one is watching at your Halloween parties this year, and do it in this cute $12 t-shirt.

$17
$12
Old Navy

Dancing Skeleton sweatshirt, Pumpkin sweatshirt, Skeleton and pumpkin sweatshirt for halloween, Fall sweatshirt, Funny Halloween sweatshirt

Look cute and festive this spooky season. This cozy sweatshirt is 20% off and comes five colors.

$30
$24
Etsy

EveryWear Matching Graphic T-Shirt for Women

For just $8, you can give ghost vibes without actually dressing up like a ghost. We're here for it.

$17
$8
Old Navy

Buffy The Vampire Slayer T-Shirt Dress

We're Buffy The Vampire Slayer stans, so we're obsessed with this t-shirt.

$45
Urban Outfitters

Dancing Skeleton Sweatshirt for Women, Skeleton Shirt Oversized t shirt, Fall sweatshirt, Fall Shirt, Halloween costume shirt

This sweatshirt is simple and so cute. Plus, it comes in sizes S-3XL.

$26
Etsy

Rockstar Ribcage Roadtrip Hoodie

This hoodie is giving the best edgy vibes. With skeletons trending, you're going to want to wear this style all year long.

$117
Wildfox

EveryWear Matching Graphic T-Shirt for Women

Forgot to get a costume or just don't feel like dressing up this year? This $10 t-shirt is the perfect way to attend your Halloween parties in style.

$17
$10
Old Navy

Tis the Season to be Creepy Sweatshirt And Hoodie - Dead Inside Halloween Sweatshirt - Black Halloween Sweatshirt - Funny Halloween Shirt

'Tis the season to be creepy but still look cute af. This sweatshirt is 20% off and it comes in 13 colors.

$20
$16
Etsy

I Want Candy Sommers Sweatshirt

This Halloween, we want all the candy and this sweatshirt

$117
Wildfox

The Addams Family Tee

If you're an Addams Family fan, this is the perfect trendy t-shirt for you. Even if you aren't a super-fan, graphic tees are the perfect way to look fashionable while also staying festive for spooky season.

$39
Urban Outfitters

Halloween Canvas Tote Bag for Adults

This tote is so cute, and when you take an extra 30% off at checkout, it'll cost you just $5.

$8
$7
Old Navy

Dancing Skeleton Spooky Season Halloween Crewneck Skeleton Sweatshirt Skeleton Sweater Halloween Sweater Fall Sweatshirt Spooky Sweater

Celebrate spooky season with this sweatshirt that comes in seven colors and sizes S-5XL.

$33
Etsy

Halloweird Fifi Sweatshirt

Be a Halloweirdo with this adorable sweatshirt.

$117
Wildfox

Stay Spooky embroidered sweatshirt, Halloween Shirt, Halloween party, Scary, Horror, Skeleton, Halloween Vibe, Hand Shirt

This sweatshirt is so cute, and we love that it's embroidered. 

$35
Etsy

Out From Under Kit Sheer Mesh Skeleton Bodysuit

This is the perfect top for going out this spooky season without spending too much energy on putting together a costume. 

$59
Urban Outfitters

Sunday Scaries Sommers Sweatshirt

The Sunday Scaries aren't just for spooky season. You'll want to wear this cute sweatshirt for fall and all year long.

$117
Wildfox

AllSaints Floral Skull Scarf

How chic is this AllSaints skull scarf? Subtly show your spooky spirit for just $20 with this fashionable accessory. 

$20
Nordstrom Rack

Halloween Skeleton Sweatshirt, Skeleton Halloween Sweatshirt

This $11 sweatshirt is so cute, and it comes in 10 color options and extended sizes.

$13
$11
Etsy

