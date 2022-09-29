Kylie Jenner Taps Into Spooky Season With Goth Glam Look at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Kylie Jenner Unpacks the Drama Around Her Son's Name

Oh my goth, Kylie Jenner just slayed her latest Paris Fashion Week look.

After the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked angelic in a stunning white gown for the Acne Studios show on Sept. 28, she decided to cross over to the dark side a day later. While making her way to the Schiaparelli runway, Kylie turned heads in a goth-glam ensemble that looked straight out of a '90s vampire horror flick.

The makeup mogul dressed to the nines in a royal blue velvet gown that not only featured the lowest plunging neckline (which showcased her chest and top half of her abdomen) but clung to her body like a magnet. She styled the outfit with a large black anatomical heart choker with velvet lining, matching pointed-toe pumps and a handbag adorned in gold.

As for her glam? Kylie wore her hair in a sleek '90s-inspired updo and kept her makeup classic with a dagger-sharp wing and vampy red lip.