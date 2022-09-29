Kylie Jenner Taps Into Spooky Season With Goth Glam Look at Paris Fashion Week

Oh my goth, Kylie Jenner just slayed her latest Paris Fashion Week look.
After the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked angelic in a stunning white gown for the Acne Studios show on Sept. 28, she decided to cross over to the dark side a day later. While making her way to the Schiaparelli runway, Kylie turned heads in a goth-glam ensemble that looked straight out of a '90s vampire horror flick.
The makeup mogul dressed to the nines in a royal blue velvet gown that not only featured the lowest plunging neckline (which showcased her chest and top half of her abdomen) but clung to her body like a magnet. She styled the outfit with a large black anatomical heart choker with velvet lining, matching pointed-toe pumps and a handbag adorned in gold.
As for her glam? Kylie wore her hair in a sleek '90s-inspired updo and kept her makeup classic with a dagger-sharp wing and vampy red lip.
The 26-year-old, who has been pushing the fashion boundaries even further ever since welcoming her second child, a baby boy with Travis Scott in February, recently opened up about why she's embracing her body these days.
"I feel like with your first baby, it's a shock to see your body change so much," Kylie, who is also a mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, said in the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians. "This time around, I don't feel that way at all."
"Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process," she continued. "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."
Later in the episode, the reality TV star offered words of encouragement not only to new moms but also to herself.
"We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast," Kylie said. "And I need to be a little nicer to myself."