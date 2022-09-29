Marg Helgenberger Teases "Emotional" Return for her CSI Character Catherine Willows

Watch : Marg Helgenberger Shares What's Ahead for CSI Character

Catherine Willows is back on the case.

Marg Helgenberger, who played the stoic criminalist for CSI's first 12 seasons between 2000 and 2012, is reprising her role in season two of the show's reboot, CSI: Vegas. But Helgenberger shared exclusively with E! News that she didn't want the character to return for just any old case.

"I wanted to make sure I was coming back for the right reasons, and the character was going to be going back to the crime lab for all the right reasons," she explained. "It's not about the money. It's something that's just kind of in her blood that she knows how to do."

Helgenberger revealed that she met with executive producer Jason Tracey to discuss her character's arc, and they ultimately came up with an idea that would satisfy both of them, with Catherine returning to investigate some "unsavory" characters around her father's casino, mentoring other female criminalists in the process.