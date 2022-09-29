How Miles Teller Totally Broke Royal Protocol Meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton

Watch : How Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Duties Will Change

This encounter was bound to leave Miles Teller royally flushed.

Ahead of Top Gun: Maverick's London red carpet in May, the cast were given "rules of dos and don'ts" when it came to meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, the actor explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sept. 28. "There's a lot of etiquette and I had a sheet so I wouldn't f--k it up."

And yet, he did. "Right off the bat I messed up," he admitted to host Jimmy Fallon. "You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I'm like 'I'm going in, I'm going in.'"

"To their credit, they were very disarming," he added. "I was lost. Prince William's eyes...Kate was beautiful and cordial, but with William I don't know, I blacked out."

But perhaps he still won over the Prince of Wales. "I think he's a lifelong fan now," the 35-year-old joked. "I was just picking up what he was putting down."