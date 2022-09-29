See Camila Cabello Mistake a The Voice Contestant for Her Ex Shawn Mendes

The Voice coach Camila Cabello briefly believed one contestant was her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes during the blind auditions. Watch the adorable moment to see her priceless reaction.

Camila Cabello has a soft spot for this The Voice contestant.

On the Sept. 27 episode of the hit NBC singing competition show, the Fifth Harmony alum was shocked after hearing contestant Tanner Howe's vocal abilities during the blind auditions. Why? Because he sounded just like her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes while belting out his hit "Mercy."

"Is that my—is that Shawn up there?" Cabello asked her fellow coach Blake Shelton, appearing for a moment to honestly believe her former flame was auditioning behind her. "I thought that was Shawn."

Following Howe's performance, Cabello congratulated him and admitted, "I was like, 'Is Shawn onstage right now?'"

John Legend agreed, "You sounded like him."

Howe responded to Cabello, "Well, you know him best, so that's awesome," to which she hilariously replied, "I know him better than everybody in this room."

The "Havana" singer then explained why she was the only one of the four coaches who didn't turn her chair for the contestant.

"But the reason I didn't turn around was I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him," Cabello said. "Obviously, he has an amazing voice. I love this song. But I would be curious when you pick your coach for you to just kind of distinguish yourself."

Considering her feedback, Howe noted, "I really respect Shawn as an artist and I see myself in that lane, but I totally love what you're saying."

Cabello quipped, "I was in his lane deeply."

Check out the adorable moment above.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

