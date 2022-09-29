See Camila Cabello Mistake a The Voice Contestant for Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Watch : The Voice Coaches Share Tactics for New Season

Camila Cabello has a soft spot for this The Voice contestant.

On the Sept. 27 episode of the hit NBC singing competition show, the Fifth Harmony alum was shocked after hearing contestant Tanner Howe's vocal abilities during the blind auditions. Why? Because he sounded just like her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes while belting out his hit "Mercy."

"Is that my—is that Shawn up there?" Cabello asked her fellow coach Blake Shelton, appearing for a moment to honestly believe her former flame was auditioning behind her. "I thought that was Shawn."

Following Howe's performance, Cabello congratulated him and admitted, "I was like, 'Is Shawn onstage right now?'"

John Legend agreed, "You sounded like him."

Howe responded to Cabello, "Well, you know him best, so that's awesome," to which she hilariously replied, "I know him better than everybody in this room."

The "Havana" singer then explained why she was the only one of the four coaches who didn't turn her chair for the contestant.