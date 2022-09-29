Kel Mitchell Reflects on Last Conversation With Coolio Before His Death

Kel Mitchell is remembering the good times he had with Coolio.
After news of the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper's death surfaced, the comedian shared some fond memories with Coolio from the sets of Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel and All That in the '90s.
"Rest in Heaven @coolio!" Kel captioned a carousel of throwback videos of Coolio on Instagram Sept. 29. "We recently spoke a few months ago laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you bro! That time first meeting you on All That cracking up in a Good Burger Sketch then you bringing me on stage after your performance to freestyle. Then later creating the legendary Kenan and Kel theme song for @kenanthompson and I."
Kel also gave insight into his final conversation with Coolio, during which he said the rapper encouraged him to keep things positive.
"Thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics," he continued. "Be at peace in the hands of our Heavenly Father and praying God comforts your family during this time. Much love bro!!!"
Coolio died on Sept. 28 after being found unresponsive in the bathroom of his friend's Los Angeles home. After the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene, they said they tried to resuscitate the rapper for 45 minutes before he was determined dead around 5 p.m. Authorities said his death appears to be of natural cause, adding that there doesn't seem to be evidence of foul play at this time.
Though an official cause of death has yet to be disclosed, Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, told NBC News, "As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend's house and was in his bathroom and had a heart attack."
Following the news of his death, several stars took to social media to send their condolences, including Kenan Thomspon, who wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!"
Ice Cube tweeted, "This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio," while Ice-T wrote, "Rest in Paradise Homie......"