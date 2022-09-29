"Heartbroken" Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns the Death of "Gracious" Coolio

Watch : Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Michelle Pfeiffer is sharing her memories of the late Coolio.

After news of the rapper's passing broke, the actress recalled working alongside the beloved star. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," she wrote in a Sept. 28 Instagram post. "A life cut entirely too short."

As Pfeiffer reminded fans, she "was lucky enough" to work with Coolio for her 1995 film Dangerous Minds. The artist recorded the track "Gangsta's Paradise" for the movie's soundtrack—with the song spending three weeks in the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart—and he and Pfeiffer both appeared in the music video.

"He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack—which I think was the reason our film saw so much success," she continued, citing Coolio's 1996 Best Rap Solo Performance award (one of six Grammy nominations he received in his career). "I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song."