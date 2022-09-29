Gina Rodriguez's Amazon Small Business Picks Include Pregnancy Essentials

We interviewed Gina Rodriguez because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Gina is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Launchpad. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In celebration of Innovation Month, Gina Rodriguez teamed up with Amazon Launchpad to highlight small businesses and small businesses with innovative products. Throughout September, Gina has showcased recipients of the Amazon Launchpad Grants Awards program, which spotlights these business owners. The Jane the Virgin alum said, "I have so much admiration for entrepreneurs and makers, which is why I was so excited about the opportunity to work with Amazon Launchpad, and even more so during their Innovation Month."
The star elaborated, "Amazon Launchpad is incredible because they provide expertise and support for small brands, entrepreneurs, and startups to help them work through many of the challenges associated with launching new products. They do so by providing necessities like marketing tools, ecommerce expertise, and other benefits paired with access to Amazon's large customer base. The program can help increase the visibility of their brand so they can focus on growing and expanding their businesses and creating new ingenious products."
In an exclusive E! interview, Gina discussed Innovation Month and the Grants Awards program along with sharing her favorite products from small businesses.
E!: Tell me about Innovation Month and the Grants Awards program.
GR: Each year, Amazon Launchpad program awards the Amazon Launchpad Grant Award to brands for innovation and differentiation in their products and industries. Six grant recipients were announced earlier this year, and there are countless other innovative companies in the program with sustainability certifications in the Climate Pledge Friendly program, as well as brands that are Black-Owned, and winners of last year's grant.
The Amazon Launchpad Grant Program is one of the many ways Amazon is working to support small businesses so these entrepreneurs and small business owners can continue to focus on innovation and expansion.
E!: Share some Amazon Launchpad businesses that should be on our radar.
GR: Amazon Launchpad has worked with over 6,200 startups globally offering more than 55,000 unique and innovative products to customers. So far winners of this year's Amazon Launchpad Grant Award include: Gear Hugger, Orijin Bees, Instant Biologics, DryZzz, EDN, and Lefty's Spices.
Gina Rodriguez's Amazon Launchpad Picks
Fly By Jing Triple Threat Trio of Sichuan Sauce
"I have loved Fly by JING for so long. I love spicy foods and a friend of mine introduced me to the chili oil and I am obsessed. When I saw that it was not only available on Amazon Launchpad, but also part of the Grant Awards program I was so happy. It's amazing to see small businesses that you genuinely care about and love and use in your everyday life being uplifted and supported!"
Instant Biologics Houseplant Fertilizer & Indoor Plant Food Self-Dissolving Tablets
"I feel like during the pandemic we all started to branch out and explore new hobbies and one of the things I know many people fell in love with was nurturing indoor plants! This instant plant food is made specifically for indoor plants by Instant Biologics. They are self-dissolving houseplant fertilizer tablets that make feeding your indoor plants easy. Coming in tablet form, users simply drop a tablet in water and feed the plants!"
Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter- Set of 3
"Mother's Shea is another brand that I have been a longtime fan of. According to the brand, It's 100% Pure Raw Unrefined African Shea which can be used to restore dry, damaged skin and hair of all types. I love their rose and lavender scents the most."
"Founded by an incredible mother-daughter duo, Naa-Sakle and Eugenia Akuete, the brand is not only amazing but also has a give back initiative which I love so much. In their dedication to fair wages and opportunities for the company's female workers in Ghana, they donate 15% of profits back to those women in the form of an education fund. The creation of their business harkens back to Eugenia's work with natural shea butter in Ghana."
Pipette Belly Oil with Renewable Plant-Derived Squalane
"I'm 6 months pregnant and it's been so fun and exciting and I was so happy to discover this belly oil through Amazon Launchpad. One of the craziest parts of pregnancy is how our bodies change and adapt during this beautiful process. Like many women, I have stretch marks and my belly is growing every day. The sensation of my skin stretching is so new, so I've been using this belly oil to keep my skin moist and nourished as I go through this growth change."
Wayb Pico Travel Car Seat With Standard Carrying Bag
"I have a bunch of nieces and nephews and I really love spending time with them so having this car seat on hand is amazing. It's lightweight and portable so it's easy for me to take in and out of my car when I'm hanging out with them and driving them around. It also works on airplanes making it convenient to travel with. Parents and aunts like me can fold it up and take it on the go!"
My Family Builders Friends Edition Diversity Building Blocks with Magnets
"As a Latina, and a Puerto Rican with a family that represents the full diaspora, I connect deeply with these products and I love that the children in my family can see themselves in these toys. The My Family Builders Diversity Building Blocks are mix-and-match magnetic blocks that help kids create 1-of-a-kind characters and myriad family representations. In a larger sense they serve as great conversation starters for talking to your kids about diversity, gender roles, acceptance and empathy."
Orijin Bees Fro Love Baby Bee Doll
"Founder Melissa Orijin founded Orijin Bees by creating a doll for her own daughter to play with, and the company now strives to celebrate diversity and normalize inclusivity in the toy aisle. Instead of the limited skin tones and straight hair often seen on dolls, this line of dolls gives children the opportunity to play with Black and Brown dolls that have a variety of skin tones, hair colors, and curly hair textures. Dolls that come with different complexions and hair textures, that can play a role in teaching the next generation about diversity and unity."
DryZzz Sleepy Eyes Towel Pillowcase
"I have come to learn that it's not only your belly that changes and grows with pregnancy, it's everything! DryZzz pillow cases have been saving my hair and skin during this process. Their innovative patented design has 2 different sides - an absorbent microfiber towel pillow case protector to help dry wet hair on one side & a 100% micropeach polyester pillowcase for dry hair on the other side."
This pillowcase comes in ten colors.
Out of the Woods Washable Paper Backpack
"This backpack is so cool. It's made out of Supernatural Paper, making it washable, strong, and 100% animal free and guilt free. Don't tell my nieces and nephews but come the holiday season, everyone will be getting one of these for their sports and going back to school!"
Desert Miracle Cold Pressed Polyphenol Rich Moroccan Olive Oil
"I'm very excited to transition into cooking with fall ingredients like pumpkin and root veggies which is why I was so excited to see that this amazing olive oilwas available on Launchpad. I ordered it and will be using it for all my fall soups and chilly weather dishes."
This olive oil has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
