Gina Rodriguez's Amazon Small Business Picks Include Pregnancy Essentials

In celebration of Innovation Month, Gina Rodriguez teamed up with Amazon Launchpad to highlight small businesses and small businesses with innovative products. Throughout September, Gina has showcased recipients of the Amazon Launchpad Grants Awards program, which spotlights these business owners. The Jane the Virgin alum said, "I have so much admiration for entrepreneurs and makers, which is why I was so excited about the opportunity to work with Amazon Launchpad, and even more so during their Innovation Month."

The star elaborated, "Amazon Launchpad is incredible because they provide expertise and support for small brands, entrepreneurs, and startups to help them work through many of the challenges associated with launching new products. They do so by providing necessities like marketing tools, ecommerce expertise, and other benefits paired with access to Amazon's large customer base. The program can help increase the visibility of their brand so they can focus on growing and expanding their businesses and creating new ingenious products."

In an exclusive E! interview, Gina discussed Innovation Month and the Grants Awards program along with sharing her favorite products from small businesses.