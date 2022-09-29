Watch : Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

The music world is saying goodbye to an iconic ‘90s star.

Coolio, known for his '90s hit "Gangsta's Paradise" from the movie Dangerous Minds, died on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He was 59.

Coolio's manager Jarez Posey confirmed his death to NBC News, stating, "As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend's house and was in his bathroom." Jarez said Coolio died of a suspected heart attack, but no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Per TMZ, when Coolio didn't respond to his name being called, his friend went inside the bathroom and found him unresponsive on the floor. The friend reportedly called paramedics.

The Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that they received a call around 4 p.m. of a man around 60 years old, but did not confirm his identity. He was unresponsive when they arrived and died within an hour, despite resuscitation efforts, police said. LAPD said the death investigation appears to be of natural cause with no apparent evidence of foul play at this time.