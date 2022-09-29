Deadpool 3 Director Teases Whether Adam Project's Walker Scobell Will Appear in the Movie

Deadpool may have a familiar friend or foe on his hands—at least if director Shawn Levy gets his way.
The Stranger Things director and producer will take the reins of the beloved Deadpool franchise, starring Ryan Reynolds, when the third installment of the film franchise is released in September 2024.
Deadpool 3 reunites Shawn and Ryan, who worked together on the 2022 Netflix movie The Adam Project. But, as Shawn explained in an exclusive conversation with E! News, it's Walker Scobell, who played a younger version of Ryan's character in the movie, who's really been petitioning for a part.
"Walker is adorable because he not-so-subtly keeps sending me pictures of Deadpool," Shawn revealed. "He's very overtly giving me casting ideas. I'll just say Ryan and I both adore Walker and we feel like we met him at this magical time between childhood and adolescence."
The 13-year-old Walker will next be seen as the lead in Disney+'s highly-anticipated series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which will hit the streamer sometime in 2024.
Shawn said they've seen Walker grow up before their eyes—and that all of Walker's politicking may have paid off.
"He's now firmly in adolescence, as we all saw when he made his Percy Jackson D23 appearance [on Sept. 10]," Shawn said. "If we can find any excuse to reunite with Walker on our Deadpool movie, we're going to make it happen."
The power of shooting your shot!
In addition to Ryan, Deadpool 3 will star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, as Ryan revealed on Twitter Sept. 27.
After Ryan joked that he was struggling to come up with ideas for the movie, Jackman walked in back of Ryan sitting on a couch, leading Ryan to ask, "Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" to which Hugh responded, "Yeah, sure, Ryan."
As simple as that!
Check out Ryan, Hugh—and maybe Walker!—when Deadpool 3 hits theaters in 2024.