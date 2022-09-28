Lisa Banes Case: Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Hitting and Killing Gone Girl Actress

Watch : "Gone Girl" Actress Lisa Banes in Critical Condition After Hit & Run

The man who killed actress Lisa Banes is pleading guilty.

Brian Boyd pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Sept. 28, more than a year after the deadly hit-and-run incident, according to a press release from the Manhattan District Attorney obtained by E! News.

The 27-year-old hit Banes—who portrayed Marybeth in David Fincher's Gone Girl and Bonnie in Cocktail—with a motorized scooter in June 2021 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater. Boyd left the scene after striking Banes, who authorities said was found on the pavement with severe head trauma. She died over a week later at age 65.

Authorities arrested Boyd in August 2021 in connection to Banes' death. This week, he pleaded guilty in the New York Supreme Court to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.