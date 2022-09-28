Lisa Banes Case: Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Hitting and Killing Gone Girl Actress

The man who killed actress Lisa Banes is pleading guilty.
Brian Boyd pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Sept. 28, more than a year after the deadly hit-and-run incident, according to a press release from the Manhattan District Attorney obtained by E! News.
The 27-year-old hit Banes—who portrayed Marybeth in David Fincher's Gone Girl and Bonnie in Cocktail—with a motorized scooter in June 2021 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater. Boyd left the scene after striking Banes, who authorities said was found on the pavement with severe head trauma. She died over a week later at age 65.
Authorities arrested Boyd in August 2021 in connection to Banes' death. This week, he pleaded guilty in the New York Supreme Court to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.
"Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability," District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. said in a press release. "Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway. I offer her friends, family, and the many who loved her during her decades-long career, my deepest condolences."
Boyd will be sentenced in court on Nov. 30. E! News has reached out to his lawyer for comment but hasn't heard back.
At the time of Banes' death, her manager David Williams issued a statement to NBC News, saying that Banes' family and friends were "heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing."
"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends," Williams said. "We were blessed to have had her in our lives."
The prolific actress, who studied acting at Juilliard, had appeared in Broadway productions such as High Society, Rumors, Accent on Youth and Present Laughter. On television, she had recurring roles on shows like Six Feet Under, Royal Pains and Nashville, as well as starred in films such as Freedom Writers and A Cure For Wellness. Banes is survived by her wife Kathryn Kranhold.