Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Leo

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your October taroscope...
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Influence: Three of Cups
Music: "Somewhere Only We Know" by Lily Allen, "Good Feeling" by Flo Rida, "Ho Hey" by The Lumineers
Your wisdom is needed, Leo. Can you be our sage, please? You are breathing ancient wisdom in October and the more you can share with your community, the more you will be rewarded, so give it all away.
Yup, you heard me. The other lesson this month is to give. Does that trigger your money fears? Give more. This is your beautiful challenge, and the message here is that you will be given to in return. There is celebration in store for you this month, more recognition, more love. Your cup overflows, so keep pouring and see how it keeps refilling. There is also something happening for you in terms of helping a stranger, or a stranger helping, you that reminds you of your overwhelming light. Be open to that magic.
Final Thought: "A true friend knows your weaknesses but shows you your strengths; feels your fears but fortifies your faith; sees your anxieties but frees your spirit; recognizes your disabilities but emphasizes your possibilities." —William Arthur Ward