Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Cancer

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your October taroscope...
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Influence: The Chariot
Music: "Missing Piece" by Vance Joy, "Open" by Rhye
Balance is the name of your game, Cancer. Where have you been swinging extremes as of late? This is the month to look into that and try to find some balance. As you seek harmony, try thinking holistically. Where can you see the essential and prioritize?
This is a great month to make big decisions—or not even make them, but really dive deep into thinking about what you want to decide, weighing options, researching, playing with what will bring more joy, what feels more at home. What brings balance? Then, on the other end, remember the way of faith. I love to tell myself in tricky situations that I'm setting the rule: If this is the wrong choice, please redirect me! You have tiger medicine this month, speaking out truthfully as to what you REALLY want.
Final Thought: "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." —Albert Einstein