The Kardashians Gives Inside Look at the Day Kylie Jenner Gave Birth to Baby Boy

Watch : Did True Thompson REVEAL Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name?

Fans are finally getting to see how Kylie Jenner's angel baby made it Earthside.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, formerly known as Wolf Webster, on the so-called Angel Date of Feb. 2, 2022. But it's taken six months for the cosmetics mogul to give viewers a full look at her son's arrival.

On the new episode of The Kardashians, out Sept. 29, Hulu cameras capture mom Kris Jenner learning that her daughter is in labor in the middle of the night. Kris' partner Corey Gamble alerts her to the news: "Babe, wake up. Kylie just went into labor."

Kris springs into action, saying, "She's gonna want snacks," while grabbing bags of kettle corn, chili cheese-flavored snacks and cheese puffs (naturally). "I can't believe this is happening," Kris says. "This is crazy. We're gonna have a baby!"

In a confessional, Kris reflects on the milestone: "When Kylie went into labor, it was such an exciting night. And no matter how many times you've been through this, it's still a scramble."

Out in the garage, Kris takes one look at their vending machine stocked with bottles of bubbly.