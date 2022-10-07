Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Gemini

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Influence: The Queen of Cups
Music: "Die Young" by Kesha, "Midnight City" by M83, "Bubble Toes" by Jack Johnson
Your knowing arrow is going off the charts this month, Gemini. And while that knowing is breaking the meter, spastically trying to point out what you know, it's also there to remind you to treat that gift with compassion and love. Less judgment of others—and of yourself. Where can you use more sensitivity when dealing with challenges? It's also a gift to be able to share your wisdom with the world as a mentor. Your genius mind can take the perceptions of what's happening and create ideas of practical value and application. This is your moment to see how the ideas are wanting to formulate. Let that mind of yours create for humanity.
Don't be afraid to get advice when you feel the needle moving the wrong way. Elephant is your medicine this month.
Final Thought: "There is something in every one of you that waits and listens for the sound of the genuine in yourself. It is the only true guide you will ever have. And if you cannot hear it, you will all of your life spend your days on the ends of strings that somebody else pulls." —Howard Thurman