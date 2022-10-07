Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Pisces

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your October taroscope...
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Influence: Ace of Pentacles
Music: "Leather and Lace" by Stevie Nicks, "Dynamite" by Taio Cruz, "Here With Me" by Dido
Your dark night of the soul is over, Pisces! You can now begin to live what truly blesses your heart and brings joy. Any setbacks you may encounter will quickly regenerate into opportunity. Remember, this clearing is to help you manifest exactly and directly what you want. Don't be afraid to play with what you may have kept hidden from others or maybe even from yourself. What are those secret desires? Go there! Play with that! Engagements and presents and bigger living—yes, all this should be in your manifesting basket.
Your spirit medicine is the bird this month. Let the birds speak to you in moments of glory!
Final Thought: "Everything is energy and that's all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics." —Albert Einstein