Hailey Bieber Shares What Went Down During Those Met Gala “Selena” Chants

Watch : Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Lowest Moment

If you're ready to hear Hailey Bieber's side, come and get it.

The Rhode founder gave a rare interview sharing how she deals with the haters that have stemmed from her husband Justin Bieber's previous relationship with Selena Gomez.

Hailey even shared what really went down in that viral video from the Met Gala last year, where she was seemingly seen crying after people began chanting Selena's name as the couple walked the carpet. In the clip, Justin appears to talk Hailey down as she messes with her eyes.

Despite the viral theories, Hailey said the moment was nothing like it seemed. Here's a play-by-play of what went down, according to the model.

"Yes, I could hear everyone screaming," she admitted in a Sept. 28 podcast episode of Call Her Daddy. "I think there's a certain part of you that has a numbness of just like...I was really surprised."

While at the time she could "kind of hear it," Hailey explained that it wasn't until she saw a video later from the scene that she noticed that people had been screaming for Justin's ex.

As for the speculation that Justin had turned to comfort her because of the chanting, Hailey shared that that couldn't be further from the truth.

"The whole thing of everybody being like, 'Oh he's trying to tell her not to cry.' That was not true. It wasn't making me cry," she said before noting that even still the bullying was a "very disrespectful thing to do towards anybody."

"I felt like I had something in my eye," she said. "See, that's what goes to show you how out of context things can be seen."