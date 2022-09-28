Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her One Regret When It Comes to Stepparenting With Brad Falchuk

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude to Celebrate Turning 50

A modern family.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got real about their roles as stepparents to their respective kids on the Sept. 27 episode of the Goop podcast, coinciding with the actress' 50th birthday.

Despite already being a mom-of-two, Gwyneth admitted that taking on the stepmother role was a bit daunting for her in the beginning. (Gwyneth and Brad tied the knot in 2018 after four years of dating and she became stepmom to his kids Isabella, 18 and Brody, 16 with ex Suzanne Bukinik.)

"There's just no playbook for how to do it," she explained. "I think there's this like archetypal evil stepmother and this inference it's going to be this fraught thing, so I came into it on tender hooks like, 'Oh my gosh, you can only kind of do the wrong thing.'"

Calling her "trepidation" her "one regret," the Glee alum said it took some time to get her confidence up, but she eventually found her voice, which "shifted everything."