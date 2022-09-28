Proof Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Still a United Front Amid Cheating Allegations

Watch : Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Scandal

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are doing what lovers do.

A week after cheating allegations against the Maroon 5 frontman surfaced, the couple, who are expecting their third child together, continued to put on a united front as they caught a plane out of Santa Barbara, Calif. On Sept. 27, Adam and Behati were seen boarding a private jet headed to Las Vegas, where Maroon 5's new residency will take place next year.

For their flight, Adam kept things casual in a Sublime T-shirt, ripped jeans and bright green sneakers. Meanwhile, Behati was giving off Y2K vibes in leopard print slip dress and chunky boots, opting to cover her baby bump with an oversized jacket wrapped around her waist.

This was the second time the duo were spotted stepping out together after Instagram model Sumner Stroh made claims that she previously had a year-long affair with Adam. For his part, the "She Will Be Loved" singer has denied having an affair, though he admitted to using "poor judgment" and "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."