Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More

It's time to celebrate the very best in Latin music.

Although Hurricane Ian is battering Florida's west coast, event organizers are working around the clock to make sure the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is a safe and celebratory night.

Held at Miami's Watsco Center, the star-studded award show is expected to feature 17 electrifying performances and musical collaborations from artists like Nicky Jam, Maluma and Christina Aguilera.

And with Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil and La Reina del Sur star Kate del Castillo serving as hosts, anything can happen when cameras start rolling and the show begins airing live on Telemundo.

For this year's show, all eyes are on Bad Bunny, who leads the list of finalists with 23 nominations, followed by Karol G who is a 15-time finalist. Becky G and Farruko also received an impressive 11 nods each.

Before any performer takes the stage or a trophy is handed out Sept. 29, there's a whole lot of fashion to talk about.