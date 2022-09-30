Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Jane the Virgin’s Jaime Camil and La Reina del Sur star Kate del Castillo, the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are set to air live from Miami on Sept. 29.

It's time to celebrate the very best in Latin music.

Although Hurricane Ian is battering Florida's west coast, event organizers are working around the clock to make sure the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is a safe and celebratory night.

Held at Miami's Watsco Center, the star-studded award show is expected to feature 17 electrifying performances and musical collaborations from artists like Nicky Jam, Maluma and Christina Aguilera.

And with Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil and La Reina del Sur star Kate del Castillo serving as hosts, anything can happen when cameras start rolling and the show begins airing live on Telemundo.

For this year's show, all eyes are on Bad Bunny, who leads the list of finalists with 23 nominations, followed by Karol G who is a 15-time finalist. Becky G and Farruko also received an impressive 11 nods each. 

Before any performer takes the stage or a trophy is handed out Sept. 29, there's a whole lot of fashion to talk about.

The biggest stars in Latin music are stepping out in designer gowns, bright suits and more unforgettable looks. Keep scrolling to see who dressed to impress.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Becky G

John Parra/Telemundo via Getty Images

Grupo Firme

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Maluma

John Parra/Telemundo

Jaime Camil

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Chiky Bombom

John Parra/Telemundo

Dannylux

John Parra/Telemundo

Kunno

John Parra/Telemundo

Basilio Cerdan

John Parra/Telemundo

Ivan Cornejo

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Manuel Turizo

John Parra/Telemundo

Candy Lover

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Lourdes Stephen

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Arap Bethke

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

El Canty

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Leli Hernandez

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Carmen Villalobos

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Paulina B & Abril

John Parra/Telemundo

Elvis Crespo

John Parra/Telemundo

Alexandra Olavarría

John Parra/Telemundo

Fefi Oliveira

John Parra/Telemundo

Andrea Meza

In Iann Dey, styled by Reading P

John Parra/Telemundo

Ana Jurka

John Parra/Telemundo

Giselle Blondet

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Patricia Manterola

John Parra/Telemundo

Alix Aspe

John Parra/Telemundo

Carlos Adyan

In Jose Jhan, styled by Reading P

John Parra/Telemundo

Freddy Lomeli

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Jessica Carrillo

