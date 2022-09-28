Go Inside Emma Chamberlain's Los Angeles Home Featuring Her "Dream" Dressing Room

Emma Chamberlain gave a glimpse into her lavish Los Angeles home in a recent tour with Architectural Digest.

We'd give anything to make our iced lattes in this kitchen. 

Social media star Emma Chamberlain gave fans a highly-anticipated tour of her Los Angeles home in a new video—and it's just as dreamy as you think it'd be. 

"I feel like my style with clothing and home is very much taking a mixture of everything that I love from any era, and whatever, and making it all make sense together," Emma said in a Sept. 28 video for Architectural Digest. "Every room has a different feel and I love that."

The YouTuber—who is known for her relatable vlogs—has made a name for herself as the unofficial Gen Z queen. Her house is a directly correlated to that title, with a mixture of items that are relatable and high-end designer pieces that are sure to have been on her followers' Pinterest boards at one point.

Some of Emma's home decor includes a $13 cork wall tiles and an elongated $31,000 chandelier. She also has a permanent beer pong set up table and poolside stools that look like corn.   

Emma also showed off many paintings made by her dad, who is an artist, hung up around her home.

"My dad's a rockstar and I love his stuff," she said. "It would be kind of awkward if I didn't, so I'm really glad I do like it."

One of the standout rooms in her large home includes her dressing room, which the 21-year-old noted is her "dream."

"I live alone, so I had some extra bedrooms to play with," she explained. "One thing that was kind of a dream of mine was to have a dressing room. Where I can get my hair and makeup done."

Although the lavish area might seem a bit out of character for her, she explained that she's simply making the most out of the space she had available.

 

"I'm kind of mortified to admit that I have this as an entire room. I'm going to be honest. It's like, 'Really Emma,'" she said. "But see if I live in this house when I'm older, and I have a child, we're getting rid of this and we're putting a kid in here."

Emma added, "I'm thinking of the future but right now it's time to be selfish."

