Patrick Starrr Says the Queens on Drag Race Philippines Might Be Even Better Than the OG Franchise

Watch : Why Patrick Starrr Is So Impressed With Filipino Drag

Patrick Starrr is no stranger to making people look and feel like queens.

The beauty influencer and entrepreneur brought that expertise to the runway as a guest judge on the first season of Drag Race Philippines, available to stream on WOW Presents Plus. And the proud Filipino American left impressed with the incredibly high standard set by the show.

"The drag in the Philippines is as good as anywhere else, even with the global stars that we all know and love," Starrr exclusively told E! News. "They do not come to play. What I think I'm impressed by is the community that supports the drag community—the fashion designers, the hair stylists, the wig stylists. The fashion really, really impresses me."

Starrr, whose beauty brand ONE/SIZE became an exclusive brand partner of Drag Race Philippines, took it one step further in arguing, "I think they're just as great, if not better than the queens that I know here."