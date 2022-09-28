How Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s Kids Really Feel About Hocus Pocus

Sarah Jessica Parker's twins not being into their mom's iconic Halloween movie? That's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus.
The actress was joined by her and Matthew Broderick's 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, for the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere on Sept. 27. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Sarah—who reprises her role as one of the Sanderson Sisters in the upcoming sequel—shared her daughters' true feelings about the OG Disney movie.
"My daughters love it," the Sex and the City alum said, before recalling how she found out about her kids' love of the cult classic. "I came across, honestly, a DVD of it that probably Disney sent me when it came out, so it was pretty weathered."
Sarah remembered telling her daughters that "this might be a movie that you might like," to which they replied, "Oh yeah, mama, we've seen it. We love that movie."
The And Just Like That… star is unclear when exactly her girls saw the movie for the first time, but her guess is that it was at a point in their lives when they were curious about their parent's acting portfolio.
"I don't know where they saw it for the first time and they didn't come home and tell me about it," Sarah admitted. "I think they were at a certain point in their life also where I was an actor and Matthew and I don't talk about that a lot at home. They consumed it, absorbed it, and loved it and didn't need to say more than that."
She added, "They have seen it countless times. It is really nice and they genuinely love this movie."
In the follow-up to the 1993 fan favorite film, the Sanderson sisters, (played by Sarah, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy), are back and looking for revenge in Salem, and it's up to three high school students to stop them before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.
The black flame candle will be lit once more when Hocus Pocus 2 streams on Disney+ on Sept. 30.