Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Is Pregnant After IVF Journey

Bachelor Nation is about to get a little bigger.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Sarah Herron announced she is expecting her first child with fiancé Dylan Brown and reflected on her fertility journey in a Sept. 28 Instagram post.

"We can't keep a secret any longer!" Sarah wrote alongside photos of her and Dylan holding up a sonogram and pair of baby shoes. "Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy! Our little 5day embryo nestled in comfortably and is measuring in at 7 weeks old today."

It's certainly been a time of ups and downs for the couple. Sarah—who's been documenting her IVF experience on social media—broke her knee cap after tripping on the curb while walking her dog earlier this month.

"As you may have suspected, we received our first positive HCG test within hours of me breaking my knee," she continued. "Two days later, my betas doubled, and this week we saw our baby's heartbeat flicker for the first time. Surreal doesn't begin to describe how it's all felt."