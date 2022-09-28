Calling Hocus Pocus Fans: Here's How to Stay at the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage

Two lucky fans will soon be able to stay at the Sanderson Sisters' cottage from Hocus Pocus, where the witches' spell book, black-flamed candle and cauldron will be awaiting your arrival.

This news is not all just a bunch of hocus pocus.

The Sanderson Sisters' cottage from Hocus Pocus will soon be accepting victims...er, visitors. Thanks to Airbnb, two lucky fans can book a one-night-only stay in the spooky cabin Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have called home for more than 300 years.

Guests will not only get to explore the sisters' treasures such as their infamous spell book, cauldron and black-flamed candle (just don't light it!) but they'll also be treated to a special screening of Disney's Hocus Pocus 2, which releases on its streaming service on Sept. 30.

"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters' story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans," Kathy said in a press release. "What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio's historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?"

Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus Revealed

For those who dare to see another glorious morning in the cottage, which is tucked in the woods of Salem, Mass., the listing will become available for bookings on Oct. 12.

As for the actual stay? Up to two guests can rent the Airbnb on Oct. 20 for only $31—no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—in celebration of All Hallows' Eve. 

But even if you aren't able to crash at the Sanderson Sisters' place, you can still take a peek at the cabin below!

Helynn Ospina
Another glorious morning

Thanks to Airbnb, fans can experience the Sanderson Sisters' cottage in Salem, Mass.

Helynn Ospina
Couch Potato

Watch the Hocus Pocus sequel on this cozy couch.

Helynn Ospina
On the Prowl

"Wooden boards that groan under the weight of curious cats and cupboards filled with the blood of owl and herb that's red (and even a hair from Winifred's head) await those who dare to explore the cottage's dark corners," a description of the listing reads.

Helynn Ospina
Catching ZZZ's

Slip under the covers when you need to catch up on your beauty sleep or if you don't feel like seeing the children wear costumes and run amok on Halloween.

Helynn Ospina
Putting a Spell on You

The spell book is locked up for safe-keeping in case any guests think this is all just a bunch of hocus pocus.

Helynn Ospina
Summon the Burning Rain of Death

If the black-flamed candle is lit during your stay, may we suggest you form a calming circle?

Helynn Ospina
Food for Thought

This is the perfect time to cook up some of your potions.

Helynn Ospina
Come, we fly!

Take a broom, if you dare!

