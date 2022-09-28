Calling Hocus Pocus Fans: Here's How to Stay at the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus

This news is not all just a bunch of hocus pocus.

The Sanderson Sisters' cottage from Hocus Pocus will soon be accepting victims...er, visitors. Thanks to Airbnb, two lucky fans can book a one-night-only stay in the spooky cabin Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have called home for more than 300 years.

Guests will not only get to explore the sisters' treasures such as their infamous spell book, cauldron and black-flamed candle (just don't light it!) but they'll also be treated to a special screening of Disney's Hocus Pocus 2, which releases on its streaming service on Sept. 30.

"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters' story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans," Kathy said in a press release. "What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio's historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?"