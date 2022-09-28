The D'Amelio Show: Dixie D'Amelio Reveals She and Noah Beck Broke Up

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Is FREAKING OUT About Presenting at BBMAs 2022

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have hit a rough patch in their romance.



During the second episode of The D'Amelio Show's second season, aired Sept. 28, Dixie revealed that she and Noah, 21, decided to call it quits after nearly two years of dating.



"Noah—I don't know what's going on with that," Dixie, also 21, told her parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio. "I feel like I'm very stressed out about the whole situation. We're not really talking right now. We've come to that conclusion that we just shouldn't talk for a little bit, but we're broken up."



Dixie and Noah began dating in 2020, with Noah confirming their romance by sharing a social media post celebrating their one-month anniversary.



However, it's worth noting that the two have been seen hanging out together on multiple occasions in the months since filming wrapped on the second season of the Hulu show earlier this year. In fact, Dixie denied there were any signs of trouble between the two as recently as August, sharing that they made the decision to not post about one another and that she feels that social media ultimately "causes a lot of drama, no matter what we do."