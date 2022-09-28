Dave Grohl Wants You to “F--king Smile” Over This Foo Fighters Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Watch : Dave Grohl in Awe of Paul McCartney

For one night, Los Angeles' Kia Forum was the epicenter of rock 'n' roll as Dave Grohl gathered his friends to once more honor the late Taylor Hawkins in an epic six-hour long celebration.

On Sept. 27, Grohl took the stage to open the show, paying tribute to the California native, who was found dead in a Colombia hotel room in March. "This is the hometown s--t so you gotta make it loud and turn it up," the emotional rocker said, noting Hawkins' ability to "make you f--king smile and dance and laugh and sing."

"What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of spend some time in his musical mind," he added, "which could be a pretty terrifying place, actually."

So he gathered quite the lineup to honor Hawkins' legacy.

Joan Jett and Blink 182's Travis Barker performed rousing renditions of "Cherry Bomb" and "Bad Reputation," Miley Cyrus went note for note with Def Leppard's Joe Elliot on "Photograph" and Pink joined Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor to front "Somebody to Love," a song Hawkins frequently performed at Foo Fighters' concerts.