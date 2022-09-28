Christina Haack Denies Ant Anstead's Claims That She's "Exploiting" Their Son

Watch : Christina Haack's Husband SPEAKS OUT Amid Custody Drama

Christina Haack is defending her parenting.

In a Sept. 27 court filing obtained by E! News, Haack denied ex-husband Ant Anstead's claims that she is trying to use their 3-year-old son Hudson for profit and commercial use.

"The allegation that I am ‘exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue," she said in court documents obtained by E! News. "My position remains that Ant and I should be good coparents to Hudson. However, Ant's continued misrepresentations and false statements make that difficult."

Haack noted that she has been going to private mediation with Anstead, but could not reach an agreement on all issues. The Flip or Flop star, who also shares daughter Taylor El Moussa, 12, and son Brayden El Moussa, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, added that Anstead's declaration "makes it clear that he is only interested in smearing me publicly."

"I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than five minutes to film," the HGTV star said in court documents. "As for his filming allegations, Ant is well aware that my film schedule is not an extensive production."