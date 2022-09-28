Kelly Ripa, Julianne Moore and More Send Love After Katie Couric Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Katie Couric Reveals Emotional Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Stars are sending Katie Couric their well-wishes amid her health journey.

After the journalist recently announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June, several celebrities took to social media to express their love and support.

"Sending loads of love and light to you," Rachel Brosnahan commented underneath Couric's Instagram post about the news. "Thank you for sharing this." Added Julianne Moore, "Thank you for telling your story. Admire you so much." Kelly Ripa also included heart and praying hands emojis.

Couric, 65, detailed her journey to receiving her diagnosis in a blog post published to Katie Couric Media's website on Sept. 28. The former Today host recalled how her doctor told her in May that she was due for a mammogram and that she hadn't had one since December 2020. So, Couric continued, she went in for a screening in June, first having a 3D mammogram and then a breast ultrasound. It was during the second screening, Couric noted, that her doctor decided to do a biopsy. The anchor found out the results the next day.