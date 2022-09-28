Kelly Ripa, Julianne Moore and More Send Love After Katie Couric Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Stars are sending Katie Couric their well-wishes amid her health journey.
After the journalist recently announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June, several celebrities took to social media to express their love and support.
"Sending loads of love and light to you," Rachel Brosnahan commented underneath Couric's Instagram post about the news. "Thank you for sharing this." Added Julianne Moore, "Thank you for telling your story. Admire you so much." Kelly Ripa also included heart and praying hands emojis.
Couric, 65, detailed her journey to receiving her diagnosis in a blog post published to Katie Couric Media's website on Sept. 28. The former Today host recalled how her doctor told her in May that she was due for a mammogram and that she hadn't had one since December 2020. So, Couric continued, she went in for a screening in June, first having a 3D mammogram and then a breast ultrasound. It was during the second screening, Couric noted, that her doctor decided to do a biopsy. The anchor found out the results the next day.
"I felt sick and the room started to spin," Couric wrote. "I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head. What does this mean? Will I need a mastectomy? Will I need chemo? What will the next weeks, months, even years look like?"
According to her post, Couric had a lumpectomy in July. "The pathology came back a few weeks later," she wrote. "Thankfully, my lymph nodes were clean. But the tumor was bigger than they expected: 2.5 centimeters, roughly the size of an olive."
Couric, who noted the staging of her cancer was 1A, then began radiation in September, adding that she had her final round on Sept. 27. She also said she needs to take an aromatase inhibitor for the next five years.
The podcast host—who's spoken about how cancer has affected her family, including her first husband Jay Monahan dying from colon cancer in 1998 and her sister Emily Couric passing away from pancreatic cancer in 2001—said she wanted to share her experience to remind others to get checked.
"Please get your annual mammogram," she wrote. "I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening."
To read stars' messages to Couric, keep reading:
Sophia Bush: "Oh Katie. Sending you so much love."
Uzo Aduba: "Love you, Katie."
Faith Ford: "Katie, you are in my prayers."
Leslie Jordan: "We love you @katiecouric."
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: "So sorry to hear this. Thanks for using your story to be an advocate, as always. Sending love and prayers for quick healing."
Nia Vardalos: "Katie, I love you."
Busy Philipps: "Love you so much Katie."
Sharon Stone: "Holy freaking Toledo kid I had no idea I'm standing by if you need a thing Xo."
Hilaria Baldwin: "Love you."
Melinda Gates: "Thinking of you."
Marlo Thomas: "God bless! And love."
Jenny Mollen: "Proud of u Katie."