Why Mike Tindall Has “Loads of Regrets” After Grandmother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth's Death

Mike Tindall is revealing details from the time he spent with Queen Elizabeth II.
The former England rugby player shared how he is feeling following the death of the monarch, who was grandmother to his wife Zara Tindall. Expressing his gratitude for the time he spent with the Queen during a special episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Tindall noted that he has "loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things, having nervousness when you get that lucky seat of being sat next to her."
When asked by co-host Alex Payne if there is anything specifically he would ask the late Queen about, the retired athlete explained that he'd want to hear it all. "Just going back through history and everything she's possibly seen—15 prime ministers, I don't know how many presidents," Tindall shared. "To go through everything."
He continued, "When she's meeting dictators, she has to stay neutral, she has to perform her duty."
However, Tindall admitted life without Her Majesty will taking some getting used to, and he even accidentally almost curtsied to King Charles III, who became King upon his mother's death on Sept. 8, on accident.
"I was just following behind my wife, saw her curtsy and fortunately didn't curtsy," he recalled.
"It turned into a lower bow. I might have looked like I stubbed my toe on something."
The podcast host married Zara, Princess Anne's daughter in 2011 and the couple share three children—Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1. Tindall explained how his wife adored the Queen and how amazing it was to see her and the rest of the royal family "come so close together overnight" following the monarch's passing at age 96.
"I'm not even a direct family member... but watching what my wife, what Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else," he continued.
The rugby player also reflected on the relationship between his wife, an Silver medal-winning equestrian, and her grandmother. "She loved the Queen beyond everything else," he added. "Their connection with horses, the same with the Princess Royal, they had a real sort of bond around that.