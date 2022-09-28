Why Mike Tindall Has “Loads of Regrets” After Grandmother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth's Death

Watch : The Order of Royal Succession After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Mike Tindall is revealing details from the time he spent with Queen Elizabeth II.

The former England rugby player shared how he is feeling following the death of the monarch, who was grandmother to his wife Zara Tindall. Expressing his gratitude for the time he spent with the Queen during a special episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Tindall noted that he has "loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things, having nervousness when you get that lucky seat of being sat next to her."

When asked by co-host Alex Payne if there is anything specifically he would ask the late Queen about, the retired athlete explained that he'd want to hear it all. "Just going back through history and everything she's possibly seen—15 prime ministers, I don't know how many presidents," Tindall shared. "To go through everything."

He continued, "When she's meeting dictators, she has to stay neutral, she has to perform her duty."