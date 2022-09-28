Hailey Bieber Says She’s Had Thoughts of “Not Wanting to Be Here Anymore” After Receiving Hate

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reflects on Marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is opening up about a low time in her life.

The Rhode Skin founder, 25, got candid about previously having thoughts of suicidal ideation after receiving hate from people following her 2018 marriage to Justin Bieber.

"When things can get really dark," she began on the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, "and you can start having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past."

Hailey—who recently celebrated four years of marriage with Justin—then said that "it's really important" to have a great support system around you during those tough moments.

"Sometimes I don't think we can comprehend [those thoughts] on our own because then you just throw yourself back into like, a vicious cycle," the model added. "I do think sometimes you need to express it and you need to go to someone who is going to feel safe for you and support you in those thoughts, not make you feel like you're crazy or that you're wrong for feeling dark and deep and heavy."