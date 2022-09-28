U.S. Ski Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Found Dead After Going Missing in Nepal

Yadav told The New York Times that the avalanche apparently blew Nelson off a cliff onto the south face of the mountain, opposite of the couple's intended route of descent. Guides on their expedition said they believed she fell into a crevasse, the newspaper said. Yadav said her body was brought to Kathmandu for autopsy.

In his tribute, Morrison noted that he is "in Kathmandu with her and her spirit." Along with his statement, the mountaineer included photos of the two during their travels.

"There are no words to describe the love for this woman, my life partner, my lover, my best friend, and my mountain partner," he wrote. "She has been the beacon of light in my life day in and day out."

Nelson, a National Geographic Explorer, made first descents through more than 40 expeditions around the world—including one in 2012 when she became the first ​female climber to cross from the world's highest peak​, Everest​, to the top of the adjacent Lhotse​, the fourth-tallest mountain, in less than 24 hours, earning the Guinness World Record for "fastest double-header of the higher eightthousanders by a woman."

In 2018, Nelson was named captain of the North Face Global Athlete Team, becoming a lead spokesmodel for the outdoor apparel brand, one of her sponsors.

In addition to Morrison, Nelson is also survived by her two teenage sons, Graydon and Quinn, from a previous marriage.

In his post, Morrison called his loss "indescribable" and said he is "focused on her children and their steps forward." He added, "@hilareenelson is the most inspiring person in life and now her energy will guide our collective souls. Peace be with us all. Pray for her family and community which is broadly stretched across our planet. I'm devastated by the loss of her."