Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Called These RHOBH Stars "Pieces of S--t" and "Useless"

Lisa Rinna is sticking to her guns.
As the only witness to Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Aspen trip, Lisa has been hesitant to share details about the incident—one that even prompted her to call Kathy "the devil." However, that changed on the Sept. 28 episode of the Bravo series.
In addition to maintaining that Kathy spoke horribly of her sister Kyle Richards, Lisa also alleged that the socialite trash-talked many of the other RHOBH ladies. As she recalled in a confessional (but did not tell her co-stars), "It was a barrage of, 'I f--king can't believe that I have to be around you f--king peons. I don't like them, why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They're idiots.'"
Lisa also accused Kathy of saying, "I have to do everything around here. This is my show, by the way. I have big deals over at NBC. Everyone is protecting me. And I will f--king ruin Kyle."
The allegations didn't end there. According to Lisa, Kathy "lumped" Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke together, calling them "pieces of s--t" who "f--king should be fired."
Dorit Kemsley's name also came up, with Lisa claiming that Kathy labeled her "a stupid, useless idiot."
As for who was spared, Lisa added, "Garcelle [Beauvais] and I came out better than anybody in this situation."
Lisa never brought up these particular accusations to Kathy, and Kathy didn't specify what she may or may not have said, but she did apologize multiple times to Kyle for the "cruel" things she said and the "temper" tantrum she had. The sisters seemingly reconciled after an emotional conversation, but they were later joined by Lisa, and she was much less forgiving than Kyle.
"I'm sorry Kathy, you're not gonna get away with it with me," Lisa said after Kathy teared up while apologizing. "You can have your tears, you can do what you're gonna do, but you did what you did and you're not going to gaslight and manipulate me right now."
Kyle didn't respond in the moment, but in a confessional added, "I can see that Kathy is trying to keep her cool because she has to apologize—but I feel like Rinna's pushing it."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)