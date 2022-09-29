Exclusive

Is RHOP's Ashley Darby Dating Again After Split From Ex-Husband Michael? She Says...

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby revealed how co-parenting with ex-husband Michael Darby is going, plus shared if she's started dating again post-split exclusively with E! News.

By Brett Malec Sep 29, 2022 2:00 PM
Watch: RHOP's Ashley Darby Talks Dating Again & Season 7 DRAMA

Ashley Darby is back on the market.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is sharing an update on her separation from ex-husband Michael Darby after they announced their breakup in April.

"I thought it would get easier, but it's been about six months now and it's still so hard," said Ashley—who shares sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months, with Michael—during an exclusive interview with E! News. "There's some moments of missing our relationship and when I see him being a really good dad it's like, 'Oh man, could I? Should I?' because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent and that's what I find so attractive about him."

RHOP fans will get an intimate look at Ashley's decision to separate when season seven of the Bravo series premieres Oct. 9.

"I never knew how many conflicting emotions a person has during this," she said of the split. "Going through this process now and sharing it with the whole world, it made me really nervous. It made me nervous to be vulnerable and share my feelings. I was like, 'Am I going to look weak?' So I was really apprehensive about it but ultimately it was therapeutic to share my feelings and to have the support of my friends."

2022 Celebrity Breakups

Citing co-star Gizelle Bryant, who briefly got back together with her ex-husband Jamal in 2020, Ashley said "never say never" to a reconciliation, adding, "Who knows what could happen in a decade, but at this junction, no. I really do think that it's a better decision for both of us."

As for her dating life today, Ashley said she's not rushing into anything. "When I was dating before Michael, there was no online dating—the whole landscape looked so different and honestly it's petrifying now," the mother of two admitted. "The stories I hear and all these wolves in sheeps' clothing. I'm definitely going very, very snail-paced slow. I'm a little scared."

Instagram

The RHOP trailer revealed Ashley and Michael were buying a house amid their separation, a decision she said was "easier" to do together rather than by herself.

"Home buying is a very complicated process," she explained. "He's one of the most successful real estate developers in the nation's capital. Why wouldn't I follow the advice of him?"

Hear more scoop from Ashley in the E! interview above. And scroll down for more info on the new season of RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant is inching closer to becoming an empty nester, but it's bittersweet. Her oldest, Grace, received her driver's license and is ready to hit the road, while twins Adore and Angel are turning 16 and will be leaving the west wing soon. Gizelle is also "in these streets" dating and rekindling a romance with someone from her past but finds herself entangled in drama involving another housewife's husband.

Bravo
Karen Huger

Karen Huger is looking and feeling better than ever with some "tweaks." Her choices have left Ray questioning the motives behind her refresh. He worries the vanity procedures could have a negative impact on their daughter, Rayvin.

Bravo
Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood with a little TikTok on the side. She's looking for a new home for herself and her boys, but with Michael's help, which makes the women question if she wants to be free of him.

Bravo
Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon and Juan are finally engaged and everyone is expecting a wedding any day now...everyone but the Dixons, who have mastered the art of procrastination. While getting married is not a top priority for Robyn, getting a prenup is since she is now the primary breadwinner in the family.

Bravo
Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busier than ever with a successful music career, but if she wants babies in the future, she has to act now. She has begun the journey with freezing her eggs, but along the way there are a few hiccups. Chris has taken a new job that is taking up a lot of his time, and an allegation from some of the women makes waves in their marriage.

Bravo
Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family. Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?

Bravo
Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton implies on social media she has cancer and then reveals she needs further testing to determine if she has cancer. The back and forth has the ladies questioning what is true.

Bravo
Charrisse Jackson Jordan

Former housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns as a friend and voice of reason that most of the ladies welcome except for Karen, who mysteriously goes out of her way to avoid her.

Bravo
Jacqueline Blake

Jacqueline Blake joins as a friend. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is.

