Katie Couric Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Couric is opening up about her recent diagnosis.

On Sept. 28, the former Today show anchor announced in a blog post that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this summer.

As the journalist detailed in her message, she went into the doctor's office in May to get a pap smear and the gynecologist told her that she was due for a mammogram as well. The following month, she scheduled an appointment to have the mammogram done. At this point, she recalled, Dr. Drossman told Couric that she needed to do a biopsy because there's "something here that I'd like to check out. It could be scar tissue."

On July 21, Couric received the terrible news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"A text came in: ‘Please call me in the office to discuss biopsy results. I tried calling you on your cell. Your mailbox is full,'" Couric wrote. "When I called back, Dr. Drossman picked up right away. ‘Your biopsy came back. It's cancer. You're going to be fine but we need to make a plan.'"