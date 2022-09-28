Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard Look Like the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo at Paris Fashion Week

Making family memories? Now that never goes out of style.
And Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter Ramona Sarsgaard are sure to remember their time at Paris Fashion Week for years to come. The actress, 44, and her eldest child, 15, sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in France's capital on Sept. 27.
The Oscar nominee wore an all-black, lace ensemble featuring pieces from the fashion house's latest collection, finishing her look with a bucket bag and pair of sunglasses. As for Ramona, she donned a gray coat over a coordinating plaid dress with lace detailing at the bottom, completing her outfit with Christian Dior accessories such as black and white shoes and a purse.
The mother-daughter duo weren't the only stars in attendance. Natalie Portman, Ramla Ali, Jisoo, Rosamund Pike and Heejung Park were also among the VIP guests.
Maggie shares Ramona and her 10-year-old daughter Gloria Sarsgaard with her husband Peter Sarsgaard, 51. And while the Lost Daughter director and the Dopesick actor protect their children's privacy by often shielding them from the limelight, the kids have joined them for a few public events, including the Gotham Awards last year.
And it looks like Maggie's brother Jake Gyllenhaal loves being an uncle, calling his nieces "two of the most incredible people" in a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times.
"They come from a long line of incredible women," the actor, 41, added, "and they're even more incredible than the ones before them."
While Jake told the newspaper he used to mainly see Ramona and Gloria in passing "at a dinner or a thing," he said he now has them "coming to stay with me, you know, when my sister and my brother-in-law need a break, and actually having the time to say let's spend five days together." Doing so, he continued, allows him to be "getting to know them and watching them grow up and actually sitting and listening to their experiences and the things that they're going through."