Hailey Bieber's Call Her Daddy Confessions: Sex With Justin, Her Message to Selena Fans and More

Was Hailey Bieber Ever With Justin Bieber "Romantically" at the Same Time as Selena Gomez?

"No. Not one time. When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point. It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was. I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have back and forth with someone but even that was not the situation. I can say period point blank I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That's the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18. The timeline also that I think sometimes is in question of us getting together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that...this is so crazy. I've literally never talked about this ever...I understand, again, how it looks from the outside and there's a lot of perception there. But that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door, they were not in a relationship at that time. But of course there's a very long history there and it's not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could've happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way."