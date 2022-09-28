Hailey Bieber's Call Her Daddy Confessions: Sex With Justin, Her Message to Selena Fans and More

Baby, oh! Hailey Bieber is not holding back.
The model, 25, sat down for a revealing interview with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, during which Hailey dished about her marriage to Justin Bieber, his past relationship with Selena Gomez and dealing with haters.
"A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh, you stole [Justin],'" Hailey said of her critics. "And I guess maybe that just comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with somebody else. And that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."'
As for how she responds to trolls in her comments, Hailey went on to explain, "You just reach a point where you have to just ignore it and be like, 'OK.'"
Want more details on her hour-long discussion? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling for all the bombshells from Hailey's deeply personal interview.
Why Was the Internet "So Angry" Over Hailey and Justin Bieber's 2018 Engagement?
"First of all, I think one thing is that we're both really young...which I totally understand. When we got engaged I was 21 and he was 24. I personally never thought I was gonna get married that young, like I always thought I would maybe be getting married now and I'm 25 now and I still think I'm really young. I think the timing was obviously very rapid and very fast, which now, being four years past that, looking back on it, I totally get it. I'm like, 'Yeah, that seemed really drastic and really crazy.' But that was what we felt was a decision between the two of us and it felt correct for the two of us at the time and clearly we were right because here we are four years later. And I think just given the timeline of where he was at before we got back together and what was going on...there was just a lot happening. But I will say too, the only people that really know the truth of the situation and what the timeline really was and how it happened and how it went down are like me and him. Perception is a really tricky thing because when you're watching something from the outside you can see it one way when it may not really be the reality of what happened behind closed doors."
Was Hailey Bieber Ever With Justin Bieber "Romantically" at the Same Time as Selena Gomez?
"No. Not one time. When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point. It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was. I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have back and forth with someone but even that was not the situation. I can say period point blank I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That's the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18. The timeline also that I think sometimes is in question of us getting together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that...this is so crazy. I've literally never talked about this ever...I understand, again, how it looks from the outside and there's a lot of perception there. But that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door, they were not in a relationship at that time. But of course there's a very long history there and it's not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could've happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way."
Was Hailey Bieber Really Crying at 2021 Met Gala After Hearing "Selena" Chants?
"Oh, when people were screaming? So, yes, I could hear everyone screaming and I think there's a certain part of you that has a numbness of just like...I was really surprised. I could kind of hear it but I didn't know if that's what was really going on until I saw the video after. The whole thing of everybody being like, 'Oh he's trying to tell her not to cry.' That was not true, it wasn't making me cry. Although, it's a very disrespectful thing to do towards anybody. I felt like I had something in my eye. See, that's what goes to show you how out of context things can be seen."
What Has Been Hailey Bieber's "Lowest Moment"?
"When things can get really dark, and you can start having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past and coming out of that, I think it's really important...a support system is like the most important thing for sure. Sometimes I don't think we can comprehend [those thoughts] on our own because then you just throw yourself back into like, a vicious cycle. I do think sometimes you need to express it and you need to go to someone who is going to feel safe for you and support you in those thoughts, not make you feel like you're crazy or that you're wrong for feeling dark and deep and heavy."
What Would Hailey Bieber Say to Selena Gomez's Fans?
"The first thing I would say is you're not obligated to like me. But I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people. And to me, that means just that you don't have to say anything. You don't have to like me, but you don't have to say anything either because behind this person that you're looking at on a screen is a person with a brain and a heart and emotions and issues that I face and so do you and so does Alex, and so does every single person in this room. So you just yeah, I think just mutual like respect and decency and know that what you say can have impact and know that. Yeah, I guess that's what I would say."
Hailey Bieber's Sex Life Confessions
When it comes to their intimate time, Hailey says her and Justin are "more so" into night sex but "I do like morning too."
"It's so funny 'cause I talk about this stuff and the reason I get weird about talking about it is because...my parents are gonna listen to this. There's something that feels so cringe..."
Would she be down for a threesome? "No. It's funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and like sound really exciting...it doesn't work for the two of us. We personally like that wouldn't work for this because I think sometimes for some people it does. So I've heard some people are in like open relationships and like it works for a time, but I feel like in the end, it always doesn't end up working. So I think the second you make the decision to do that there's never going back from that and I just don't know that I would ever be willing to like, we've worked very hard. We worked very hard to like be in the space that we're in now and like trusting each other. And there's like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with or him for that matter."
As for her favorite sex position? "It's definitely not missionary. I really like doggy style."