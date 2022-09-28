Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Reveals Her Thoughts on Kyle Abrams' New Girlfriend

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over

Love may be blind, but Deepti Vempati's respect for her ex is clear to see.

Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams recently announced that his and Deepti's relationship had come to an end. In that same announcement, Kyle informed fans that he is now in a new romance with someone else. As for how Deepti feels about Kyle's partner? When asked "do you approve?" on the Sept. 27 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, Deepti declared, "Yeah, I do."

"Actually I've met her a couple of times because Kyle and I run into each other all the time in Chicago at the same events and things," she noted. "She's so sweet! She even came up to me and was like, ‘You're so sweet!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, of course I'm not going to be a mean girl. That's not who I am at all.'"

Reflecting on their new dynamic, Deepti said of Kylie, "I just want him to be happy and do whatever he wants with his life."