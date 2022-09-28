Latinx-Owned Amazon Brands To Support Now and Forever

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hispanic Heritage Month, also known as Latinx Heritage Month, is here and it's a great reminder to turn our attention to Latinx-owned businesses. There are so many great businesses, big and small, that we should support all year long. Whether you're shopping for beauty products, home decor, or fashionable picks, there are lots of opportunities to shop, especially if you're an Amazon customer.

It doesn't get more convenient than shopping at Amazon. We love Amazon for its fast shipping, but it's also a great site to support small businesses, shop handmade goods, and shop from Latinx-owned brands. If you're in the mood to shop, here are some great picks.