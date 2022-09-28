Latinx-Owned Amazon Brands To Support Now and Forever

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hispanic Heritage Month, also known as Latinx Heritage Month, is here and it's a great reminder to turn our attention to Latinx-owned businesses. There are so many great businesses, big and small, that we should support all year long. Whether you're shopping for beauty products, home decor, or fashionable picks, there are lots of opportunities to shop, especially if you're an Amazon customer.
It doesn't get more convenient than shopping at Amazon. We love Amazon for its fast shipping, but it's also a great site to support small businesses, shop handmade goods, and shop from Latinx-owned brands. If you're in the mood to shop, here are some great picks.
Namore Wooden Desk and Nightstand Organizer
This is a gift that anyone would use. It's the item for for all of your small essentials and it comes in five colorways. Get this for yourself if you want to stay organized at home. Namore products are made in Monterrey, NL, Mexico and they've been in business for a decade.
16J Lip’Rico Lip Balm
Treat your pout with this super-hydrating lip balm, which is organic and made in small batches.
Sterling Silver Earrings Hoops Hammered Petite Gabriela by Maribelle Campa
Maribelle Campa made these silver hoop earrings at her home studio. These are perfect for any event, whether you're dressed up or dressd down.
Artisan Petite Gabriela 14kt Gold Filled Hammered Hoops
If you love those silver hoops, you will adore the gold version.
La Parea Wellness Picaboo Under Breast Rash Cream, Chafing Unisex, Natural Deodorant, Skin Rash Relief, Excessive Sweating
Irritated skin is just so frustrating. Whether it's caused by sweating, exercise, or just ill-fitting clothing, you need a solution that helps. This product soothes skin and reduces further irritation on easily chafed areas like your thighs and chest.
Generación Leather Belt Cinto- Personalize Your Own
This Generación belt is one of those keepsakes you'll keep forever and it's also a great gift. Personalize it with your name, initials, or favorite phrase.
Three Sisters Apothecary Fine Handmade Soaps & Sundries Soapy Tails Dog Shampoo Bar Citrus & Mint Short & Smooth Coats
Ditch the single-use plastic and bathe your pet with this dog shampoo bar.
If you're looking for more great products, check out these favorites from Latinx-owned beauty brands.